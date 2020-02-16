John Beilein could be out as coach of the Cavaliers after less than a season, according to reports

%MINIFYHTML7438df2b26685ae491e7f233c77289e811% %MINIFYHTML7438df2b26685ae491e7f233c77289e812%

John Beilein's NBA adventure may not last a full season. Multiple reports during the NBA Star Game on Sunday said that Beilein can resign as coach of the Cavaliers, and each characterizes the timeline for his game differently.

Shams Charania, Jason Lloyd and Kelsey Russo of Athletic reported that Beilein can leave after the end of the season. ESPN's Adrian Wojanrowski and Brian Windhorst continued to report that Beilein can resign as coach of the Cavaliers during the recess of the All-Star Game, which for the Cavaliers extends until Thursday.

Beilein left the University of Michigan, where he had been very successful, for the Cavs last summer, but his training principles have not translated into professional play. Cleveland is the last in the Eastern Conference with 14-40 and, according to reports, players have been frustrated with their style. Cleveland star Kevin Love has shown his frustration on the court sometimes.

There was also the issue of Beilein referring to his players as "thugs,quot; during a movie session. He later apologized and said he intended to say "slugs."

Cleveland signed Beilein with a five-year contract last May to replace interim coach Larry Drew, who replaced the fired Tyronn Lue.

During his introductory press conference, Beilein said he saw a high ceiling with the Cleveland organization, similar to what he saw when he arrived in Michigan.

“I love the young list. I love the draft selections and the potential we have for flexibility now and in the future, "Beilein said. Cleveland introduces the young building blocks Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr.

It seems that future will not include Beilein.