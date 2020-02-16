Jennifer Lopez shares Bikini Selfie: “ Relaxed and recharged & # 39; & # 39;

After a controversial 2020 Super Bowl Part-time show performance and a whirlwind awards season, Jennifer Lopez He is happy to relax and recharge.

%MINIFYHTML54f5dc0d28538c8d56711adc02199b7711% %MINIFYHTML54f5dc0d28538c8d56711adc02199b7712%

The 50-year-old singer and actress posted on her Instagram page a selfie that shows her wearing a sparse white thread bikini, which highlights her killer body.

"Relaxed and ornate," he wrote.

"Unicorn," he commented Gabrielle Union.

"Damn man," he wrote Royal Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga.

His photo burned Instagram; in the form of many fire emojis published by other fans.

Lopez had also shown his physique in shape in his ultra sexy Superbowl Halftime Show performance, which he co-headed with Shakira and that bothered many conservatives.

"It was an incredible moment for us," J.Lo told E! News at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. "The message was really about women and Latinos who raised their voices and stepped forward and were not afraid to defend themselves and everything I want to convey not only to my daughter but to all the girls on that stage and to be proud of who you are, to speak for yourself, to know your value and your value. That was the message. I think that for women everywhere, that was the message. "