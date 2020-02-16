Jennifer Lopez puts her curves on full screen in a new Selfie swimsuit

%MINIFYHTML1e31f26ae762d075861ba6ce5018b99311% %MINIFYHTML1e31f26ae762d075861ba6ce5018b99312%

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her curves in full screen in a new bikini photo on Instagram where the 50-year-old multi-hyphenato says it is renewed and recharged. It's hard to believe that Jennifer wore twins with those perfect abs, but she did. Without a trace of fat on her body, Jennifer showed her challenging beauty and perfect physique that has kept her on top of her professional game. After leaving fans speechless with a part-time Super Bowl show that included bar dancing, Jennifer has shown that age is just a number, especially for those who don't seem to be getting older.

Instagram followers didn't take long to sound about Jennifer's amazing body and the photo quickly set social networks on fire with more than four million people sharing their likes for the photo and more than 70,000 comments. Many other celebrities praised and approved Jennifer's impressive physique that continues to defy the laws of gravity and aging.

Talking about his performance in the Super Bowl that sparked controversy to E! News during the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Jennifer explained the meaning behind the performance not only to her but also to Shakira.

%MINIFYHTML1e31f26ae762d075861ba6ce5018b99315% %MINIFYHTML1e31f26ae762d075861ba6ce5018b99316% “It was an incredible moment for us. The message was really about women and Latinos who raised their voices and stepped forward and were not afraid to defend themselves and everything I want to convey not only to my daughter but to all the girls on that stage and be proud of what they are, to speak for yourself, know your value and your value. That was the message. I think that for women everywhere, that was the message. ”

What did you think of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl performance? Do you join those who felt the performance was too risky? Do you think Jennifer's dance moves were inappropriate for the audience watching television or do you think that people who had problems with her performance overreacted?

What do you think about the selfie in bikini and the perfect body of Jennifer Lopez? Are you surprised that you are aging so well and that you turn 51 this year?



