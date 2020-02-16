Jennifer Hudson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant on the move in the NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson He swept everyone Sunday night.

During the NBA 2020 All-Star Game, the Oscar winner paid a special tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant, his 13 year old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant and the other seven who tragically died in a helicopter crash last month.

For his performance, Hudson put on a long-sleeved dress of purple velvet and gold earrings that were a tribute in itself to Bryant.

The touching tribute of the singer began things. Common He also honored the 41-year-old star, before introducing the players.

At the time of Bryant's death, Hudson shared his pain over the news. "It's like every time I go to sleep and then I wake up, someone else is gone," he wrote on Instagram. "This news hurts my heart so much!"

In addition to Hudson's mobile performance, Lebron James& # 39; team will honor Gianna wearing T-shirts with the number 2. Also, Giannis AntetokounmpoThe team will wear t-shirts with No. 24, which celebrated the last Lakers icon.