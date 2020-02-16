Jennifer Hudson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant on the move in the NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson He swept everyone Sunday night.
During the NBA 2020 All-Star Game, the Oscar winner paid a special tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant, his 13 year old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant and the other seven who tragically died in a helicopter crash last month.
For his performance, Hudson put on a long-sleeved dress of purple velvet and gold earrings that were a tribute in itself to Bryant.
The touching tribute of the singer began things. Common He also honored the 41-year-old star, before introducing the players.
At the time of Bryant's death, Hudson shared his pain over the news. "It's like every time I go to sleep and then I wake up, someone else is gone," he wrote on Instagram. "This news hurts my heart so much!"
In addition to Hudson's mobile performance, Lebron James& # 39; team will honor Gianna wearing T-shirts with the number 2. Also, Giannis AntetokounmpoThe team will wear t-shirts with No. 24, which celebrated the last Lakers icon.
Before she went on stage, Magic johnson He opened the sporting event with an incredibly moving tribute.
"We are all hurt," he said. "This is a difficult time for the entire NBA family, and if I can get everyone to get up quickly."
The crowd quickly began to sing, shouting the name of the legend.
"We need to really hug each other in this difficult moment," said Johnson, before keeping a moment of silence of eight seconds. "Get together, love each other. Kobe would have wanted that. That's very important. And if we can leave him silent for eight seconds. God bless you."
Tonight will also mark the first time players receive the recently named NBA Star Game MVP Award, which has now been changed to honor Bryant.
On Saturday night, the NBA Commissioner announced the update.
"Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game." Adam Silver He said in a statement that it was shared with E! News. "He always enjoyed the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world."
Although the NBA All-Star game will end Sunday night, the league will continue to honor Kobe. On Monday, February 24, the Staples Center in Los Angeles will organize a public memorial service for the late star of the Lakers.
Earlier this week, Kobe and Gianna were buried at a private funeral. In addition, three other victims, Gianna's teammate Alyssa Altobelli and his parents were praised during a public memorial in Anaheim, California, on Monday.
