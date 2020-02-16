Jennifer Hudson finishes filming Aretha Franklin's new biopic

On Saturday, Jennifer Hudson revealed that she had officially finished filming Aretha Franklin's new biopic, Respect. On her Instagram account, Jennifer shared that she was "overwhelmed,quot; with emotion after playing Franklin in the new film that explored the legendary time of the singer and songwriter in the music business, including her humble beginnings and her meteoric rise to success.

Fans of the iconic singer know that she died at the age of 76 years of pancreatic cancer in August 2018. Aretha won 18 Grammy awards in her illustrious career and was also nominated another 44 times in total.

Last year, Aretha became the first woman to receive a special Pulitzer dating award. A press release at that time pointed out Franklin's contributions to the music scene in American culture. The prize had previously been awarded to stars such as John Coltrane, Hank Williams and Bob Dylan.

Reportedly, Jennifer Hudson was chosen by Aretha Franklin to portray her in the film. Two years ago, Hudson sang "Amazing Grace,quot; at Franklin's funeral.

According to multiple reports, the new film follows Franklin's life from the beginning of his career singing in his father's church to becoming one of the most popular and successful figures in all American music. The film presents a large number of great stars named Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron and Mary J. Blige.

In August 2018, People magazine reported on the funeral where Ariana Grande also performed an interpretation of one of Aretha Franklin's popular songs, "You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman."

The 25-year-old singer then did a great show until she indirectly became the subject of social networks when the bishop touched her. At the funeral, Pete Davidson, who was scheduled to be her husband at the time, was also there to watch her performance.

Around that time, Ariana Grande was preparing to release her incredibly successful album, Sweetener, which later became one of the biggest records of the year. Fans were worried that Franklin's death eclipsed the album.



