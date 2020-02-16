Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter breaks her arm at school

%MINIFYHTML8a80ca7d328f8787028068141f96b28911% %MINIFYHTML8a80ca7d328f8787028068141f96b28912%

Maddie, 11, returned to the hospital for breaking one of his arms at school more than three years after suffering serious injuries in a terrifying ATV accident.

Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears& # 39; The 11-year-old daughter returned to the hospital with a broken arm just over three years ago since she suffered a nightmare in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

The young Maddie suffered an accident at school and broke a bone in her arm, forcing doctors to put it in a cast.

Sharing a moment of Maddie with her son's injury on Instagram, Jamie Lynn wrote: "This keeps us alert, regardless of the occasion … little accident at recess today, but nothing too serious. Thank you to everyone who helped! we check this quickly, and everyone who sends text messages to register (sic)! "

Last week, Jamie Lynn celebrated the third "miraculous" anniversary of Maddie's accident, when he almost drowned in a pond on the family estate. She was taken by air to a hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she fought for life for days.

<br />

"I want to thank all the nurses, doctors and first aid personnel who go beyond every day to save lives …" he wrote, "because the life-saving decisions they made at critical moments were a big part of Maddie still is here ".