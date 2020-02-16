Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter breaks her arm at school

Maddie, 11, returned to the hospital for breaking one of his arms at school more than three years after suffering serious injuries in a terrifying ATV accident.
Up News Info –
Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears& # 39; The 11-year-old daughter returned to the hospital with a broken arm just over three years ago since she suffered a nightmare in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).
The young Maddie suffered an accident at school and broke a bone in her arm, forcing doctors to put it in a cast.
Sharing a moment of Maddie with her son's injury on Instagram, Jamie Lynn wrote: "This keeps us alert, regardless of the occasion … little accident at recess today, but nothing too serious. Thank you to everyone who helped! we check this quickly, and everyone who sends text messages to register (sic)! "
Last week, Jamie Lynn celebrated the third "miraculous" anniversary of Maddie's accident, when he almost drowned in a pond on the family estate. She was taken by air to a hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she fought for life for days.
"I want to thank all the nurses, doctors and first aid personnel who go beyond every day to save lives …" he wrote, "because the life-saving decisions they made at critical moments were a big part of Maddie still is here ".
Ne-Yo confirms the divorce while his wife joins the star of & # 39; Black Ink Crew & # 39; Ryan Henry
%MINIFYHTML8a80ca7d328f8787028068141f96b28917%