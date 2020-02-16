Jameela Jamil says that Billie Eilish's support for Justin Bieber is the "purest content,quot; on the Internet

Jameela Jamil was a big fan of what Billie Eilish had to say about Justin Bieber's comments earlier this week.

As previously reported, Justin Bieber was interviewed by Zane Lowe for the Apple Music podcast, and the star became visibly emotional in explaining his support for Billie, including how he would do anything to prevent her from going through what had to happen when He came of age as a massive pop star in the era of social networks.

According to Vanity Fair, Jameela Jamil was just a celebrity who wrote a good comment for Billie when she turned to Bieber's public support for her. She wrote in the comments section, "the purest content on the Internet."

Bieber says in the aforementioned video clip that he would have Billie Eilish's back regardless of anything because he didn't want her to go through the same thing as him. The 25-year-old singer and songwriter stated that if he ever needed anything, he would be there to help her.

Earlier this week, Eilish shared a post of how he looked before in his life, including photos of his merchandise from Justin Bieber and his childhood room, many of which showed posters and other memories in honor of the singer.

Some of the other most important names in the entertainment industry also yelled at Eilish, including Cyprus Hill, the rap act of the 1990s that has since become a legend.

In the same interview, Bieber also talked about what it was like to be diagnosed with Lyme disease, his battle against depression and anxiety, as well as substance abuse problems.

Hailey and Justin got married in 2019, after getting their marriage license for the first time in September 2018. Now they are coming on their sixth anniversary.

Ad

While Justin and Billie clearly support each other, and to a large extent, Billboard reported that many of his fans were really more excited about Billie's new song in the James Bond movie, No time to die. In fact, the people who voted in their poll declared that their song was more exciting than Justin's new album, Changes.



Post views:

0 0