J.J. Watt shares photos of a secret wedding in Bahamas

J.J. Watt is now a husband. The Houston Texans defensive end married Saturday professional soccer player Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas.

The NFL star shared images of the secret ceremony on Twitter on Sunday.

Ohai plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women & # 39; s Soccer League.

She and Watt have been dating since 2016. They got engaged last May.

According to the social media publications of the event, Ohai's USWNT teammate Crystal Dunn attended the wedding, along with Watt's brothers, the Steelers defensive end, T.J. and the Chargers fullback, Derek.

The reception ended with a bang, as the couple jumped into the pool of the complex.