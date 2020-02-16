"I've worked so hard to remain soft"

%MINIFYHTML4dcf28eb7741c49c2423a4070f8d760011% %MINIFYHTML4dcf28eb7741c49c2423a4070f8d760012%

Brittany Gonzales takes to Instagram to share how she and her actor husband manage to lose her baby at 6 months of pregnancy, and says: "A LOT of work is needed to soften the heart after having left it hard."

Kellan LutzHer wife has openly reflected on her miscarriage at six months. More than a week after she and she "Twilight"The actor husband lost his first child together, Brittany Gonzales shared on social networks how the two deal with this difficult time in their life.

On Sunday, February 16, the 31-year-old woman visited Instagram to express her feelings about the tragedy. "Over the past two weeks I have worked SO hard to stay soft," he confided. "As much as I am tired of falling apart and wanting to end up finding myself crying in a ball on the floor, if I could fall into the temptation to close, I know that I would be missing those special moments that made me smile, laugh and feel happy again ".

At the beginning of his publication, Gonzales admitted that initially he was tempted to move into survival mode and close. "But when you disconnect from pain, you also disconnect from things that can also bring you joy," he explained why he decided not to. "I've done it in the past. More than once. I can tell you from experience that it takes a LOT of work to soften your heart after you let it go."

Despite the pain he suffered, Gonzales claimed to find comfort in God. "Today Kel and I were walking after church and I saw this sidewalk full of hearts," he recalled. "Instead of being insensitive to avoid all the things that remind me of being pregnant just two weeks ago, I could see a sidewalk full of hearts as a little hug for my heart that let me know that God has us. He has not finished writing my history."

Gonzales took the opportunity to encourage others who also went through dark times. "As my doctor said the day I discovered that our sweet girl no longer had a heartbeat: & # 39; This is not the end of your story. This is just a horrible chapter, but you're going to get over this, & # 39;" she shared "If you have a horrible chapter, this is not the end of your story either! You're going to get over this. But keep your heart soft! The world needs it!"

Earlier this month, Gonzales' husband, Lutz, gave the sad news that they had lost their little daughter. Calling his wife a "Wonder Woman" in her social media post about her miscarriage, the "FBI: the most wanted"The actor informed fans that they have gone through a" crazy roller coaster of a week with many emotions. "