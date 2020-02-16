Ivanka Trump praises Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for reforms to women's rights

Ivanka Trump praised the close allies of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for their & # 39; significant reforms & # 39; to promote women's rights while speaking at a conference in Dubai.

President Donald Trump's daughter delivered the keynote address at the two-day Global Women's Forum held at an opulent resort overlooking the Persian Gulf coast of the city on Sunday.

He praised a handful of Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, during his address to businessmen and regional leaders.

"We know that when women are free to succeed, families prosper, communities prosper and nations are stronger," Trump said.

His comments throughout the speech caused applause, especially when he praised Saudi Arabia.

Despite the reforms there, women's rights activists and other activists are imprisoned and face trial on vague charges related to national security.

During his speech in Dubai, Trump congratulated Saudi Arabia for the recent changes in the law that allow women to travel abroad and obtain a passport without the permission of a male relative.

In 2018, the ban on women driving cars was lifted. The changes are part of a broad push to transform the Saudi economy, attract greater foreign investment and alleviate international criticism.

Trump also noted changes in other Middle Eastern countries. She said Bahrain had introduced legislation against discrimination in the workplace; Jordan had removed legal restrictions on women's ability to work at night; Morocco had extended women's rights to land; and Tunisia had introduced laws to combat domestic violence.

However, she said more work was needed. He noted that throughout the region, women on average still have only half of the legal rights of men.

The audience of his speech in the United Arab Emirates included the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the crown prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the president of the World Bank, David Malpass, and the head of the Fund International Monetary, Kristalina Georgieva.

The ruler of Dubai is very popular at home and is seen as a modernizing force. However, he faced some criticism abroad regarding women's rights following reports that one of his daughters tried to flee the country and was forcibly returned.

In previous years, the Jordanian princess Haya, with whom Sheikh Mohammed has two children, would have attended such a forum by her side, but she would also have fled the country and is seeking custody of her children in a British court.

Trump and the Prime Minister and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, attended the Global Women's Forum in Dubai on Sunday

Ivanka is seen greeting Lamia Abdulaziz Khan, executive director of the Global Women & # 39; s Forum, after arriving at the forum on Sunday.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have worked to cultivate close ties with the Trump administration and were early supporters of the Women's Empowerment Fund, a World Bank initiative to help women entrepreneurs that Ivanka Trump strongly supports.

During the first trip abroad from his father's presidency to Saudi Arabia, the two Gulf countries promised $ 100 million to the fund.

In his speech at Sunday's forum, Trump praised the Emirati leaders for & # 39; removing barriers for women to join the workforce and developing a national strategy that recognizes that women are critical to sustainable growth & # 39 ;.

He noted that although 70 percent of Emirati university graduates are women, only 10% of the UAE's total national income is derived from women.

"We know this will grow and flourish in the coming years," he said.

The theme of the forum in Dubai was The power of influence.

It was an appropriate issue for Trump, whose loyalty and support for his father's presidency saw her and her husband, Jared Kushner, assume formal roles in the White House as their advisors.

The mother of three children, 38, has positioned herself as an Oval Office confidant while leading initiatives that strongly support the empowerment of women. Her husband has become a senior advisor in the US Middle East policy. UU.

President Donald Trump's daughter was received by Lamia Abdulaziz Khan at the two-day Women's World Forum held on Sunday in an opulent resort overlooking the Persian Gulf coast of the city.

Trump and IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva attend the World Women's Forum in Dubai on Sunday

Once the owner of a homonymous fashion line, Ivanka Trump has exercised her proximity to the president to promote policies that affect women and deliver speeches around the world on the economic empowerment of women. She meets with world leaders as a key White House official.

Some of his efforts even have some bipartisan support in Washington, in contrast to the level of controversy and political division surrounding his father's presidency.

In his opening speech at the women's forum in Dubai on Sunday, Trump promoted what he said was the progress of women in the United States.

& # 39; Today, American women are leaders in all aspects of society. Last year, there were more women than men in the United States workforce, and women got more than 70 percent of new jobs & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said in his speech.

However, Trump did not mention legislative obstacles in the US. UU. Around paid family leave, she and the president of the USA. UU. They support Currently, only a few US states. UU. They offer paid vacations.

During his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, Trump met with female entrepreneurs and discussed a US government project. UU. That he is leading and that he aims to help women in developing countries. The Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative was launched last year with the support of her father.

On Saturday, he visited the great mosque in Abu Dhabi, visited the branch of the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi and met privately with the country's ruler, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed.

Ivanka Trump arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday before the two days of the Global Women´s Forum in Dubai. She is pictured during a tour of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

The beautiful blonde, who converted to orthodox Judaism in her 2009 marriage to Jared Kushner, put on a headscarf and a modest dress of metallic silk blend for her visit to the place of Islamic worship.

Ivanka seemed to be extremely engaged while touring the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque with religious officials and a security team.