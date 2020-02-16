Israel hits Hamas sites in Gaza, cancels restrictions easing | News

%MINIFYHTMLd088f318d5baaff7e45742c822c39a8311% %MINIFYHTMLd088f318d5baaff7e45742c822c39a8312%

The Israeli army launched a series of air strikes against a Hamas site in the besieged Gaza Strip early Sunday, after two rockets were fired from the enclave into Israeli settlements, the Israeli army said.

Palestinian sources said Israeli planes attacked a Hamas site in central Gaza during the night. There were no reports of victims.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLd088f318d5baaff7e45742c822c39a8313% %MINIFYHTMLd088f318d5baaff7e45742c822c39a8314%

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a tweet that Israeli warplanes and helicopters attacked multiple Hamas targets in Gaza, including a military base.

%MINIFYHTMLd088f318d5baaff7e45742c822c39a8315% %MINIFYHTMLd088f318d5baaff7e45742c822c39a8316%

The attack came a few hours after the Israeli army said two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel. No injuries were reported and no Palestinian faction in Gaza claimed responsibility for the rocket launch.

After the launch of the rocket, Israel announced that it would cancel a slight easing of the blockade in the Gaza Strip.

"The extension of the fishing zone, the restoration of 500 commercial permits and the delivery of cement have been canceled," due to the launch of rockets, said COGAT, the unit of the Israeli defense ministry that oversees civil activities in the territories Palestinians, in a statement. .

& # 39; Hard answer & # 39;

Earlier this week, Israeli security officials warned of a "hard military response,quot; if the attacks from the Gaza Strip did not stop.

In a cabinet meeting orOn Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We will not accept any aggression from Gaza. Just a few weeks ago, we pulled out the top commander of Islamic Jihad in Gaza, and I suggest that Islamic Jihad and Hamas renew their memories."

The almost daily exchange of attacks between Israeli and Palestinian factions in Gaza has continued since US President Donald Trump announced his plan for the Middle East last month.

Strawberry cultivation in the Gaza Strip

The Palestinians have flatly rejected Trump's proposal, which offers them limited self-government in scattered pieces of territory with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem, while allowing Israel to annex large parts of the West Bank.

Since 2008, Hamas and Israel have fought three wars in Gaza, but over the past year, Hamas has been forming informal understandings with Israel, in an attempt to ease the blockade of more than 12 years imposed on Gaza by Egypt and Israel.

Human rights groups and critics consider the blockade as a collective punishment of two million people, warning of its impact on humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

