Israel Folau: Bryan Swanson reflects on Australia's first international game for Catalans Dragons | Rugby League News





Congratulations to Israel Folau, after his winning debut of Catalans Dragons, but not everything was so positive off the field

Israel Folau's debut for the Dragons Catalans on Saturday was enough to make many headlines, but not only was he limited to his performance in the field.

There was a large crowd at the Gilbert Brutus Stade in Perpignan for the Folau Super League debut, after weeks of controversy over the club's decision to bring Europe to the former Australian Rugby Union.

Some fans said they appreciated his presence in the game, but Dragons has faced strong criticism from other Super League clubs, with boycott talks and protests, after signing the 30-year-old who had been fired by Rugby Australia. by anti-LGBT + comments. He did on social networks.

A small group of Castleford supporters had brought rainbow flags to the ground, showing support for LGBT + rights. A flag had to be moved before the initial serve, as it covered an advertising board, but there was controversy during the game.

Folau wasted little time in opening his account for the Dragons, returning in the sixth minute for the second attempt of his new team, but, back in the stands, a follower of the Tigers told Sky Sports News, not everything was so positive.

The mobile phone images showed security guards talking to Tigers fans and their supporter Alison Gray told Sky Sports News: "When we first arrived before the start, they asked us if we could remove the flag, first because it was against health and safety. "

"When we said there are other flags on the ground, they gave up. Then they came back to us later and said it was contrary to the opinions of the club that we had the flags."

Club officials stressed that rainbow flags were not prohibited and wanted to gather more information about what had happened, while the Super League and Rugby Football League will investigate further.

A joint statement said: "Everyone should have the right to respectfully express their views. We are investigating. We will receive a full report by the end of this weekend and we will have more details on Monday."

Folau made no comment when he arrived at the stadium, through a side entrance, and ignored a question from an Australian journalist who had made the trip to southern France.

No head coach would answer more questions about his arrival in the Super League, Dragon Chief Steve McNamara, and his Tigers counterpart, Daryl Powell, both focused on the performance of their own team than the 80-minute performance. of an individual.

However, there were positive comments from teammates, with Remi Casty saying "we are trying to help you be good to us, and that is what it is," while fellow Australian James Maloney added "you are doing great business. of that we do. It's just another player that has entered and fitted on the side. "

There are two points left in the bag for the Catalans at the end of a single day, but it remains to be seen if there will be more ramifications as they prepare for Folau's long-awaited English debut, which should arrive when they travel to Hull FC on March 1. .