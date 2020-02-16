Is the West losing influence to other world powers? The | U.S

%MINIFYHTML4ea8fce7735932d8e4833223aaf772e811% %MINIFYHTML4ea8fce7735932d8e4833223aaf772e812%

The "America First,quot; policy of US President Donald Trump is causing concern among European leaders who differ from Washington on key issues, including relations with Iran and China.

The divisions were clear at the annual Munich Security Conference, where divisions emerged among the leaders in discussing whether the West was losing influence over other global powers.

According to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, "the West is winning,quot; and the transatlantic alliance is not dead.

But German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned that the United States was putting its interests first at the expense of its allies.

The US foreign policy. UU. Is it undermining traditional alliances?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Glenn Diesen – Professor of International Relations at the Higher School of Economics and author of The Decay of Western Civilization and the Resurgence of Russia

Theresa Fallon – Director of the Study Center of Russia, Europe, Asia and former member of the NATO Strategic Advisory Group

Roderic Wye – Associate member of the Asia-Pacific Program at Chatham House and former advisor and head of research on Asia at the Office of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs

Source: Al Jazeera News