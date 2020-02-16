Injured man arrested after setting fire to an apartment in Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was injured and arrested after setting fire to a Fort Worth apartment on Saturday night.

Just before 6 p.m. February 15, the police responded to a person call with barricades in the Villa Del Mar Apartments in Las Vegas Court. When the officers arrived, a man was threatening to burn the building and refused to surrender.

Then they called SWAT and began to work for the man to leave when he proceeded to set fire to the apartment where he was.

The man was arrested shortly, where he was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Your identity has not been disclosed at this time.