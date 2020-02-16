Injured boy in the mountain lion attack on the trail of the Santa Clara County Park – Up News Info San Francisco

LOS ALTOS (Up News Info SF) – A child was injured while walking along a path after an attack by an animal suspected of being a mountain lion in the Rancho San Antonio Open Space Reserve on Sunday, park officials said.

The park, administered by the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, is temporarily closed while California Fish and Wildlife specialists investigate the attack.

A park ranger gave the boy first aid at around 10 a.m. on the trail, which is about two miles from the park's main parking area.

The boy suffered minor injuries, was treated and then delivered to parental care, authorities said. The animal was scared by the adults who were present.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and the Fire Department also responded to the scene.

There is no estimated time for the park to reopen.

“Midpen works closely with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to minimize conflicts between wildlife and people. When an encounter occurs and the animal can be located and positively identified, CDFW determines what action to take, "the park district said in a statement.

Midpen officials said mountain lion attacks are rare and such encounters are "unusual."

Midpen officials are asking people to avoid the area to allow researchers to work safely.