Indonesia fears growth due to coronavirus threat | Indonesia News

The last coronavirus, COVID-19, has now been detected in more than two dozen countries, but one of the most populous nations in Asia has not yet reported a single case.
Indonesians who were evacuated from Wuhan were released from quarantine with a clean health statement.
But as Jessica Washington of Al Jazeera reports from Bali, concerns are growing over high traffic areas in the country.
