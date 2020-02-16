Indonesia fears growth due to coronavirus threat | Indonesia News

%MINIFYHTMLa71484623b7f72d516e747fee37e956211% %MINIFYHTMLa71484623b7f72d516e747fee37e956212%

The last coronavirus, COVID-19, has now been detected in more than two dozen countries, but one of the most populous nations in Asia has not yet reported a single case.

Indonesians who were evacuated from Wuhan were released from quarantine with a clean health statement.

%MINIFYHTMLa71484623b7f72d516e747fee37e956213% %MINIFYHTMLa71484623b7f72d516e747fee37e956214%

But as Jessica Washington of Al Jazeera reports from Bali, concerns are growing over high traffic areas in the country.