India: The images seem to show a police attack against students of Jamia | News

A new video has emerged that appears to show police in India attacking students at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in New Delhi on December 15.

The CCTV video was shared on social media on Sunday by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group of students and alumni.

The video seems to show several police with riot gear entering the university library and hitting students with batons.

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified. Al Jazeera contacted the Delhi Police for comments, but received no response at the time of publication.

"They (the police) didn't care about anything. They looted everything that crossed their path and beat the students mercilessly," said Ashraf, a The JMI student, who was in the library when the police broke in, told Al Jazeera.

"Some students took refuge inside the restrooms but were not saved either. I was beaten and had to be hospitalized.

"Inside (of the library) they broke everything, beat the students without any care and respect for the standard operating procedure. They hit the students in the head and upper body," said the student.

The incident at the university came after days of clashes between police and protesters, who protested against a controversial new citizenship law. near JMI in December. Dozens of protesters were injured in these clashes, as police used tear gas and batons to disperse the protesters.

the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), approved by the Indian Parliament on December 11, 2019, grants citizenship to minorities, except Muslims, from neighboring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before 2015.

Critics and activists have said it violates the secular constitution of India and has challenged it in the Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government says the new law will save religious minorities as Hindus and Christians from persecution by offering them a path to Indian citizenship.

Video widely shared

The footage published online on Sunday has been widely shared on social networks. On Twitter in India, one of the main trends of the day was a "Shame on Delhi Police,quot; hashtag, as social media users denounced police brutality and asked for a government response.

"These images basically confirm what we already knew that the Delhi police entered JMI University and attacked peacefully the students studying (inside the library)," Delhi-based activist Kavita Krishnan told Al Jazeera.

"This is a criminal act, which results in serious injuries to students, including blinding one of the students."

Informed local media The police said the video was being investigated.

Last month, an armed man opened fire at a protest rally near the JMI, injuring a student. Protesters accused police of not trying to stop the 17-year-old gunman before he fired.

The deputy police commissioner in Southeast Delhi said the teenage suspect had been arrested and an investigation into the incident was under way.

Separately, at least 26 students and teachers were injured when masked assailants stormed New Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Hostels and attacked students and teachers with iron bars, sticks and mallets, and shattered property.

The police did not make immediate arrests, but blamed the violence on "rival student groups." They later filed a case against unidentified persons on charges of disturbance and property damage.

The violence caused the Congress opposition party to criticize Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party on Twitter for "(failing that) in his duty to keep the peace in the nation."

Modi, however, blamed the Congress party for inciting violence against citizenship law.

The United Nations and rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have expressed concern about the promulgation of the CAA.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has described the law as "primarily discriminatory in nature."

However, the government of India has responded several times that the CAA is an internal matter.