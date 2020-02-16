Inbee Park achieves victory by three shots in the Women's Australian Open | Golf news

The former No. 1 in the world gets the first victory of the LPGA Tour since March 2018







%MINIFYHTML278e4bb6b88af03a1cc5e84d11c69cd511% %MINIFYHTML278e4bb6b88af03a1cc5e84d11c69cd512%

Inbee Park secured the historic 20th LPGA Tour title by completing a three-stroke victory at the ISPS Handa Women & # 39; s Australian Open.

The former world number 1 registered a record of 74 at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club to end the week with 14 under and secure their first victory on the LPGA Tour since March 2018.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Amy Olsen registered a 70 in the final round to claim second place ahead of Perrine Delacour of France, while Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England, who led the leaderboard during the first two days, finished seven strokes in tenth draw.

Amy Olsen finished runner-up in 11 bass

"The first nine were a little easier for me, but the last nine were probably difficult for everyone," Park said. "The wind was blowing very hard and I made a couple of bogeys, which can happen.

"I really didn't have so many birdie opportunities in the last nine. The last nine were playing brutally. I just told myself that if I could keep making pairs it would be good enough."

LPGA Tour Golf Live

Park began his round with a three-shot lead and recovered from a bogey in the opening hole to record consecutive gains from the third, with the 31-year-old coming to turn five ahead even though he also shot the pair – four ninth.

The Korean made bogeys on the 14th and needed to get on and off a green bunker to save the pair in the next five pair, before a spot on the 16 saw Park's advantage reduced to two strokes.

Park hopes to qualify to defend its Olympic title in Tokyo this summer

Park responded by rolling in a five-foot birdie in the next and posting a pair of two putts in the final to see the victory, with Olsen grabbing second place after Yu Liu finished his final 73 round with three consecutive bogeys.