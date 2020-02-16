In pictures: storm Dennis hits the United Kingdom

%MINIFYHTMLafae778199ca12f0f569944d2bb8f29d11% %MINIFYHTMLafae778199ca12f0f569944d2bb8f29d12%

Storm Dennis, one of the deepest low pressure centers that has formed in recent years, has caused severe weather in Iceland and in many western and central parts of the United Kingdom.

Some of the regions now affected by Dennis were also hit by a previous storm, Ciara, which brought stronger winds than Dennis but less rain. However, the rivers were already full and the ground saturated before Dennis arrived.

The United Kingdom Meteorological Office warned of a total rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters in many areas.

The military has been called to provide assistance in parts of northern England, where the rivers have overflowed in recent days.

There are no reports of significant damage along the western coast, although rough seas extend across much of the North Atlantic with wave heights of up to 20 meters, 300 kilometers west of Ireland, which was reported Friday.