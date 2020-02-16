Implosion fails to tear down residential office building – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The high-rise office building intended for implosion in the residential area of ​​Dallas on Sunday morning refused to fall.

Almost 10 hours after the fall of the 11-story tower, the core has not yet fallen.

On Haskell and North Central Expressway, people told Up News Info reporter 11 Caroline Vandergriff that they have called her the "leaning tower of Dallas."

It seems that the shattered structure could collapse at any time, but the demolition company said it is not creating a security problem at this time.

Several roads were closed due to implosion and the rail and bus service was temporarily affected, but now everything is back to normal.

Vandergriff said that since then several people have come just to take a look.

"We have the leaning tower of Pisa now here in Texas," said Ed McAndrew. "That's very nice. I don't know what they are going to do with him."

For now, there are two Dallas cops on the site who plan to keep the area safe.

The site will become a mixed-use project with offices, apartments and restaurants.