"I see stigmatization of the Chinese community," says a local public health official amid the outbreak of coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As the coronavirus outbreak continues mainly abroad, public health officials in Southern California are trying to prevent the spread of misinformation, hysteria and discrimination towards the Chinese community.

“I left because I see some xenophobia and I see some stigmatization of the Chinese community and it's wrong. It's totally inappropriate, ”said Dr. Robert Levin, a health officer from Ventura County.

%MINIFYHTMLbc9df8307e4dbfa47f01d4ee2d58837413% %MINIFYHTMLbc9df8307e4dbfa47f01d4ee2d58837414%

Levin says that some of the measures that are being taken locally and across the country are incorrect and completely ineffective.

%MINIFYHTMLbc9df8307e4dbfa47f01d4ee2d58837415% %MINIFYHTMLbc9df8307e4dbfa47f01d4ee2d58837416%

"What I saw and heard is that there is pressure to close schools, especially Chinese schools. There has been pressure to exclude some Chinese children from classes," Levin said.

Members of the China Rabbit Cultural Association echoed the concerns raised by Levin.

“Many parents are pressing the principal to close the Chinese schools. That is a big dispute right now, "said Carol Woo." That is another reason I wanted to be here, to hear from the Department of Public Health. "

Levin said he hopes the coronavirus vaccine can be completed within the next three months and be available to the public by the fall.