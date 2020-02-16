How to celebrate the national day of Do A Grouch In Favor on Sunday – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Valentine's Day arrived and left, but that does not mean that love cannot be spread yet.
Sunday is your chance to give some joy to the National Day of Making a Grumpy In Favor. We all know someone who is a little grumpy. We could even be ourselves.
If you are the grumpy, try to implement some of the following personal care tips:
- read a book
- Go for a walk
- Accept your feelings
- Listen to your favorite song
- Reflect on the things that are going well in your life
- Schedule time
If the grumpy is someone else, you can choose the best way to brighten up your day by discovering some of your favorite things. Maybe they just need someone to talk to, so you can offer an ear. Maybe they are sweet tooth and you decide to bake them something tasty. However, if you want to celebrate, it's up to you!