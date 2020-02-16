How Sonic The Hedgehog was saved after the initial fan reaction

Sonic the Hedgehog Serious problems occurred when it was delayed last April after a massive violent reaction from the Internet due to the representation of Sonic's character.

In recent years, social media reception has proven to be the death of many movies before they leave, and Sonic was just another example of this, a Los Angeles Times report recently suggested.

Reportedly, fans were not happy with the way Sonic's character was created, including his teeth, which people described online as "nightmare fuel," due to the combination of the real and lively influence of how their teeth were portrayed.

Jeff Fowler, the first feature film director, recently claimed to the Los Angeles Times that the social media reaction against the character really hurt a lot. The director stated that he felt sorry for himself when fans first came to Sonic's image online.

But instead of being depressed by self-pity, he and the rest of the team decided to bring the character's image closer to the original representation that began in the early 1990s. As most know, the film industry in recent years has continued relying on pre-existing brands and series.

For that reason, fan nostalgia is not always easy to please. For example, the new Universal Pictures movie, Cats Based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, he was criticized during the release of his first trailer, and never recovered from the initial reaction.

But on the other side of the coin, Walt Disney Studios refused to give in to the hatred of Will Smith's interpretation of The Genie, which some fans considered strange and strange. Aladdin Then he raised over $ 1 billion at the box office.

According to Fowler, Sonic's first character design provoked a violent reaction because they chose to use "too much realism." Instead of doing it that way, they chose to bring a cartoon quality to the character that also brought it much closer to the image of the original character.



