How long are the Daytona 500? Number of laps, stages, cars and more on the & # 39; Great American Race & # 39;

When Kyle Busch crossed the finish line at Homestead-Miami Speedway in mid-November last year, 4,578 seconds before the second-place driver moved in rarified air. He won the second NASCAR Cup of his career and joined Jimmie Johnson as the only active drivers with multiple championships. And Busch was the highest paid driver in NASCAR last year with nearly $ 18 million in profits, according to Forbes.

On Daytona 500 media day on Wednesday, Busch was asked who is the best NASCAR driver. Your answer? "You're looking at him."

Despite all Busch's achievements, he still pursues an elusive title: the winner of the Daytona 500 Miles. He was almost as close as he could last season. He maintained the lead with only two laps remaining, but finally came in second to his teammate Denny Hamlin. If Busch bows after victory on Sunday, he said he will "mark the last square,quot; in an already illustrious race.

Other stories include the beginning of the final season for one of NASCAR's all-time greats. Jimmie Johnson, 44, announced in the offseason that the 2020 season will be the last. The seven Johnson NASCAR Cup championships are tied for the most in the history of the sport.

MORE: Complete the initial lineup of Daytona 500 | TV schedule

How long are the Daytona 500?

Length: 500 miles

500 miles Time (approx.): 3.5 hours

The Daytona 500 consists of 200 laps on a 2.5 mile track. A simple mathematical equation would suggest that the race should take 2.5 hours of straight driving, but with pit stops, precautions and possible weather conditions, which often vary. If you plan to look from beginning to end, it would be wise to book about 3 1/2 hours.

How many laps are there in the Daytona 500?

The name of the Daytona 500 Miles can be misleading since there really aren't 500 laps in the race. Drivers travel the track 200 times, covering 2.5 miles with each lap, before reaching a total of 500 miles.

MORE: Why is Donald Trump in the Daytona 500?

What are the stages of Daytona 500?

NASCAR introduced an adjustment to the scoring format in 2017. Not only will points be awarded for the way the drivers finished. Additional "stages,quot; were introduced to register points at multiple check marks throughout the race.

For the Daytona 500 in 2020, the top 10 drivers after laps 65 and 130, as well as the end of the race, will also receive points that will accumulate to reach the playoffs.

Where is the Daytona 500?

Location: Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida

Since 1982, the Daytona 500 marks the official start of each new NASCAR season. It is held at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida, and is considered the most important and prestigious NASCAR race.

"The Great American Race,quot; carries the highest portfolio in the history of motor racing in 2020 with a total of $ 23.6 million at stake among the 40 drivers. This is the first time since the 2015 season that NASCAR has released the payment, but the winners are projected to have taken home more than $ 1.5 million in recent years.

Daytona 500 support

NASCAR announced that this year's race will run out for the fifth consecutive season. More than 100,000 fans will pack Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, with President Donald Trump, the first president to do so, serving as a grand marshal.