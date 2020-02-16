How Gabby Barrett of American Idol became the rising star of music

Remember the name Gabby Barrett!

Less than two years have passed since American idol the spectators first introduced themselves to the Pittsburgh resident. Standing in front of Lionel richie, Katy Perry Y Luke Bryan, the country singer impressed us all with her versions of Carrie Underwood& # 39; Good Girl & # 39; Y Mickey newbury"His eye is on the sparrow."

While he may have come in third place during his season, Gabby is showing that he doesn't have to come first to win big.

His single "I Hope,quot; has become a favorite of country music radio and continues to climb the charts. And spoiler alert: just started.

"Seeing how far the song has come in a year has been crazy," Gabby shared with E! News exclusively ahead of tonight Idol premiere. "It's really great to hear it now and see everyone interested in it. We're heading towards the Top 10 and I'm really grateful for everything."