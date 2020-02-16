How Gabby Barrett of American Idol became the rising star of music

Remember the name Gabby Barrett!
Less than two years have passed since American idol the spectators first introduced themselves to the Pittsburgh resident. Standing in front of Lionel richie, Katy Perry Y Luke Bryan, the country singer impressed us all with her versions of Carrie Underwood& # 39; Good Girl & # 39; Y Mickey newbury"His eye is on the sparrow."
While he may have come in third place during his season, Gabby is showing that he doesn't have to come first to win big.
His single "I Hope,quot; has become a favorite of country music radio and continues to climb the charts. And spoiler alert: just started.
"Seeing how far the song has come in a year has been crazy," Gabby shared with E! News exclusively ahead of tonight Idol premiere. "It's really great to hear it now and see everyone interested in it. We're heading towards the Top 10 and I'm really grateful for everything."
That everything also includes her American idol co-star Cade Foehner who became her husband in October 2019. After meeting in the ABC program as contestants, the couple developed a relationship that became something special.
While they continue to enjoy the honeymoon phase, Gabby is the first to say that her husband inspires a lot of new music.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
"& # 39; I Hope & # 39; is not about Cade," he laughed before admitting that his other song "Hall of Fame,quot; is definitely inspired by him. "I think falling in love and getting married completely changes your life in many ways."
Gabby continued: "He has inspired a lot of my music. I cannot tell you how many songs I can write about him. They are endless … I am very grateful to have someone who understands and supports this with me. I am glad to be experiencing everything with him."
In the next year, Gabby plans to finish his album that he has been writing for a year and a half. She will go to the desert of California to perform in Stagecoach. And yes, he is on tour all summer to tour with Brad Paisley.
Through all his achievements, Gabby says he has received a lot of support from other artists in the country, including Carly pearce. However, there is a familiar face that stands out above the rest.
"Carrie Underwood came as a mentor for us during the show and helped me a lot and even helped me a lot after the show," Gabby shared with us. "She really gave me her phone number after the show."
As they like to say, American idol It's like a big musical family. Before the new season begins tonight, check with some of your favorite contestants in our gallery below.
Manny Carabel / WireImage
Phillip Phillips
After Idol, the star climbed to the top of the charts with her single "Home,quot;, which also served as a theme song for the NBC coverage of the 2012 Summer Olympics. And, more recently, the star married her girlfriend, Hannah Blackwell, in a small ceremony surrounded by his family and friends.
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
Lauren Alaina
The country's darling finished second after Scotty McCreery, but got her record deal and released her debut in the studio, Wild flower, in October 2011. After his time in Idol, the singer performed with Scotty at the 2011 CMT Music Awards, made her Grand Ole Opry debut and even performed with Martina McBride at the CMA Music Festival. In 2017, the star also received her first CMA assent when she was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2017 CMA after her success with her album, Road less traveled. He even moved to the big screen when he starred in a movie of the same name as his album, which dates back to his country girl roots. His latest success includes "Ladies in the 90s."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Casey Abrams
The contestant of season 10 only finished sixth, and that was partly because the judges used their only save of the season five weeks before, but he was a cult favorite. He acted in the Idols Tour live, cut a version of "Baby, It's Cold Outside,quot; with Haley Reinhart, finalist (and rumored to be calling), and finally signed with the jazz label Concord. His self-titled debut album was released in 2012, and more recently, the star released an album called I put a Spell on You, in which it offers a touching version of popular successes.
EB Media
Scotty McCreery
The winner of season 10 was the first Idol champion since Ruben Studdard had his first album, Clear as day, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He was named New Artist of the Year at the 2011 American Country Awards and sang the national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series that same year. In June 2018, the singer of "This Is It,quot; and "Five More Minutes,quot; married his girlfriend Gabi Dugal. You are ready to travel the country this summer with Chris Young.
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for GLAAD
Adam Lambert
If advertising were a prize, the controversial runner-up of the eighth season is a Grand Slam winner. Since his time on the reality show, he released two albums, topped two tours, received countless nominations (including a Grammy gesture), followed in the footsteps of Freddie Mercury spinning as Queen's leader and even starred in Fox's remake. The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Not forgetting that he briefly completed as a guest judge in Idol. More recently, the singer helped open the 2019 Oscars with a presentation of "We Will Rock You,quot; and "We Are the Champions."
John Salangsang / Invision / AP
Bo Bice
The runner-up of the fourth season (with Carrie Underwood) is now married to three boys and one girl. Despite suffering serious health problems in 2006, the southern rocker has released three successful albums since passing through Idol.
John Shearer / WireImage
Gabby Barrett
After arriving third in season 16 of Idol, the country singer "I Hope,quot; is finishing an album and is on its way in 2020. "I'm excited to play Stagecoach. And traveling with Brad Paisley is the icing on everything," he told E! News. "It's crazy to go on tour with him."
Cindy Ord / Getty Images
Lee DeWyze
After joining the top 10 finalists summer tour, the show's owner is now concentrating on his solo music career. DeWyze married model and actress Jonna Walsh, whom she met on the set of her first music video after Idol. Today, the star is a well established singer and songwriter, with her songs on shows like The Walking Dead.
John Salangsang / Invision / AP
Kris Allen
Almost eclipsed in the media by his extravagant second place, Adam Lambert, the champion of the eighth season has had a silent success with his second self-titled album. Released in November 2009, debuted at no. 11 on the Billboard 200, and one of his singles, "I Need to Know," recently appeared in an episode of The Vampire Diaries. Meanwhile, the star has been growing in his family, having received a daughter in 2016.
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for global genes
Taylor hicks
After its fifth season, the silver fox's self-titled album became platinum and starred in a Broadway production of Grease. In more recent years, the singer made the change from music to television as a host of a program called Status plate, which focuses on the premise of eating from the farm to the table. There were rumors that he joined the program restart last year, and he said: "I will be very quiet about everything. I will not confirm or deny it."
Larry Busacca / WireImage
Crystal Bowersox
Runs up to Lee DeWyze in season nine, Janis Joplin's rocker married musician Brian Walker and released her first album, Daughter of the Farmer, in December 2010. He lost his label contract when RCA dissolved Arista, J Records and Jive Records, but made his acting debut in the second season of ABC Test body. In May 2013, the singer separated from her husband. After his divorce, he told The Boot that his second album was "the next chapter of my life,quot;.
George Pimentel / Getty Images
Ruben Studdard
Before being abandoned by his record label (along with Taylor Hicks) in early 2008, the Velvet Teddy Bear earned a Grammy nomination and released a couple of successful albums. Then, in 2013, the singer played one of the contestants in The big loser and quickly became a fan favorite. It was removed twice, but it took valuable lessons from the program. More recently, the star met with Clay Aiken for a holiday show on Broadway.
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images
Fantasia Barrino
This artist has had a good amount of drama, but has also had a good amount of success in the years after her time in Idol. The singer says she was able to find happiness by marrying herself, before committing to marry her husband Kendall Taylor in 2015. While she was on the talk show Harry, the star said: "I married myself because I felt that before true love could come, I needed to learn to love myself again, so for me I forgot about myself." More recently, he delivered a musical tribute to Aretha Franklin at the 2019 Grammy along with Yolanda Adams and Andra Day.
NBC
Kelly Clarkson
Like a kiss, you never forget the first one. So it is with the winner of IdolThe inaugural season The mother of four has come a long way since winning American idol in 2002, with many awards and number one successes to his credit. Today, the star appears on NBC The voice as judge and loves every minute of it. "This show really complements my wishes for this industry," the singer revealed. Immersing yourself further into the world of television, he will present his own talk show for NBC in 2019!
Tara Ziemba / Getty Images
Elliott Yamin
After American idol, the fifth season finalist, who had a hit with the song "Wait for You,quot;, went to Angola where he worked alongside former Idol Judge Kara DioGuardi to raise awareness about Malaria No More. Elliott also made news in 2010 after experiencing the earthquake in Chile and living to tweet about it.
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for CMT
Carrie Underwood
From the moment he stepped on the Idol On stage, Underwood consolidated its place in pop culture. Indeed, he not only won the fourth season, but also became the reigning princess of country music. The singer has been co-host of the CMA Awards for more than 10 years with fellow artist, Brad Paisley. And between balancing her musical career with her duties as a hostess, "Jesus Take The Wheel Singer,quot; is also a wife and mother of two children.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Clay Aiken
The second runner-up of the season announced that he was gay in September 2008 after fathering a son (through in vitro fertilization), Parker, with his partner Jaymes Foster. Since then, the famous redhead went from music to politics, even in a failed career for Congress in 2016. After losing in the elections, the singer released a documentary about his trip. Apart from his time in politics, he remains very similar with his cheeky comments about people and things, including American idol and fellow contestants like Adam Lambert.
Rick Rowell through Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson
He may not have won the third season, but J-Hud made up for it. Let's see: first an Oscar, then a Grammy for his performance in The color Purple and a season as a judge in The voice. The artist not only showed her strength and endurance in her career, but more recently she persevered when she divorced her 10-year-old husband. This year, the star will surprise again when she plays Aretha Franklin in a biopic about the legendary singer.
Michael Buckner / Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz
Constantine Maroulis
With his big hair and even bigger voice (who can forget his enthusiastic interpretation of "Bohemian Rhapsody,quot; during the fourth season?), Constantine was perfect for Broadway Rock of Ages, so he got a Tony nominee.
Kevin Winter / Getty
David Cook
The great success of the winner of the seventh season "Time of My Life,quot; may reflect his success as a singer, but the title could easily be applied to his off-stage efforts. David visited Ethiopia in 2010 on behalf of the United Nations efforts to empower women in that country. He also participated in the Race for Hope in DC to raise funds for brain cancer research in honor of his brother Adam, who lost his brave fight against the disease in 2009.
David Livingston / Getty Images
Jordin Sparks
The sixth season champion unleashed some serious sparks in 2007. Her Battlefield The tour took her to 35 cities in the USA. UU. and (if that wasn't enough), he made his Broadway debut in 2010, starring in the musical In the heights. Her success and good fortune have continued, and the star gave birth to her first child with her husband Dana Isaiah in May 2018.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for EJAF
Katharine McPhee
Long before Bieber's fever, there was McPheever, who helped Katharine get both singing and acting work, at first most notably in the film. Bunny of the house, then the Broadway-inspired show Smash and more recently, the show Scorpion. In terms of his personal life, the star was married for six years to Nick Cokas before resigning. The star seems fine now that she is married to David Foster, and her daughters totally approve of it.
Youtube
David Archuleta
This handsome teenager won the love of the United States when he starred in the reality show. And now he is returning love. In 2012, the star embarked on a two-year mission for the Church of Latter-day Saints in Chile. Since his return in 2014, he has continued to act.
Courtesy of GBK Productions.
Maddie poppe
After winning season 16, the "Little Things,quot; singer released her first album. "There are many songs that sound different on the album," he joked to E! News. "I can't choose just one (sound) to follow because I really love them all so much and it's hard to stay in one line."
Mireya Acierto / WireImage
Caleb Lee Hutchinson
Since becoming a finalist of season 16, the singer focuses on releasing new music and enjoying the opportunities of life that appear when appearing on the ABC series. "I've always loved music and I've always wanted to be an artist," Caleb Lee shared with E! News. "But I learned a lot about entertainment. I had to go to Luke Bryan's last show for his tour and I had to go out and sing a song with him."
American idol A new season begins on Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on ABC.
