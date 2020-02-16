Holden car brand is eliminated after sales decline

The Holden car brand will no longer exist, and General Motors will choose to leave the name as a synonym for Australian motoring for next year.

After closing the company's local manufacturing operations in 2017, GM has made the decision & # 39; difficult & # 39; to withdraw the sales mark in Australia and New Zealand.

GM will not only reject Holden's name, but will also stop selling cars in Australia, senior vice president of international operations for US auto giant Julian Blissett announced Monday.

"After a thorough evaluation, we regret not being able to prioritize the investment required for Holden to have long-term success in Australia and New Zealand, above all other considerations we have worldwide," he said.

GM is also ceasing design and engineering operations in Australia.

"This decision is based on global priorities and does not reflect the hard work, talent and professionalism of the Holden team," Blissett said.

The removal of the Holden nameplate will put an end to a car tradition that began in November 1948 when the first 48-215 left the production line at the Fisherman & # 39; s Bend factory in Melbourne.

The Australian General Motors arm continued manufacturing cars for another 69 years, until the last Holden Commodore was held in Adelaide in October 2017.

Just a decade ago, the Commodore was still Australia's best-selling car, a position it had held uninterruptedly for 15 uninterrupted years, as it surpassed its traditional rear-wheel drive rival, the Ford Falcon.

In December, Holden announced that the Commodore nameplate would be removed in 2020 after 42 years of being synonymous with V8 muscle and six-cylinder family cars.

The Australian motorists were warm with the last Commodore: an Opel Insignia rebadge from Germany that was front-wheel drive.

A month later, Holden's share of the Australian auto market dropped to a mere 3.7 percent, barely reaching the top ten, according to data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

Holden, the maker of popular models such as Kingswood and Torana, was for many decades the most popular car brand in Australia, being marketed during the 1970s as: & # 39; Soccer, meat pies, kangaroos and Holden cars & # 39 ;.

Its market share has gradually eroded since the Bob Hawke Labor government began reducing import tariffs of 57 percent in Australia since 1988.

Leo Pruneau, chief designer of Holden during the 1970s and 1980s, said last year that Daily Mail Australia GM would likely eliminate the Holden brand in the coming years.

"I would say that 10 years we will not see a Holden badge," he said.

It is very sad to say. There is a good chance that the name Holden disappears completely.

The prediction came true, although it was worse than he imagined with GM withdrawing from Australia altogether instead of selling their cars with a different name.

Holden began his life in 1856 as a saddlery and assembled GM cars from the United States that had been sent to Australia in kit form.