Hillary Clinton could be adding vice president to her impressive resume according to the new Bombshell report: is this the latest revenge against President Donald Trump?

The political world shook on Saturday after it was revealed that billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who is running for president, had decided that former 2016 first lady and nominee Democrat Hillary Clinton would be her election for vice president.

The news appeared through the Drudge Report, citing a reliable source close to the Bloomberg campaign, who declared that the Bloomberg-Clinton ticket would be a "formidable force."

The message from the media said: "Sources close to the Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that the candidate is considering Hillary as a formula partner after his survey discovered that the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be a formidable force."

Clinton did not address the issue directly, but recently sat down with comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who asked if she would be interested in being vice president.

The former Secretary of State of Barack Obama said the following: "Well, that is not going to happen. But no, probably not.

She added: "I never say because I believe in serving my country, but it will never happen."

As for the former mayor of New York, he is being criticized for some racist comments he made about young African-Americans and for supporting the controversial policy of stopping and recording.

Bloomberg apologized saying, "I didn't completely understand the involuntary pain. I should have acted before, and I should have stopped it, and I didn't, and I apologize for that."

Then he revealed: "I have heard your stories. I have heard your pain, and your confusion, and your anger, and I have learned from them, and I have grown from them. So tonight, let me clarify why you want to know that, as president of the United States, I will work to dismantle the systems plagued with prejudice and discrimination, I will invest in communities that have suffered the worst part of these systems for generations. I will put this work at the top of my agenda. ”

He concluded by saying, "I don't think those words reflect what, how I took to the most diverse city in the nation. And I apologized for the practice and the pain it caused. It was five years ago," he added when he pressed himself again. "And, You know, it's just not the way I think and … it doesn't reflect what I do every day. I led the most populous and largest city in the United States, and I was re-elected three times, and the public seemed to like what I do. "

Ad

Experts say this ticket is very unlikely and that the Bloomberg campaign could be using the buzz to cover negative headlines.



Post views:

0 0