Hiker rescued in the National Forest of Angels – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A hiker was rescued after falling in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday.

The person's name was not disclosed, but authorities say they fell on the Condor Peak Trail.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's helicopter sent a doctor to insure the victim. Both were taken safely to the helicopter.

The victim did not suffer serious injuries.