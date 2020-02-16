Health officials say a third person under observation in Delaware has no virus – Up News Info Philly

DOVER, Del. (Up News Info) – Health officials say that a third person under observation for coronavirus in Delaware does not have the disease. The health department says 27 people in the state are being monitored.

Those people returned from mainland China in the last two weeks and now show symptoms.

Meanwhile, help comes for Americans trapped on a quarantined cruise ship near Tokyo.

The United States is sending a plane to pick them up. It should arrive sometime on Sunday night local time.

Once they return to the United States, they will be quarantined for two weeks at an Air Force base in California or Texas.