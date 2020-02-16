Harvey Mayers, 82, of Freeport, dies in house fire – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says that an 82-year-old man from Freeport died in a house fire.
According to the agents, the teams responded to the fire around 9 a.m. on Friday. Someone called him and reported that smoke was coming out of the house.
Teams said the house was completely engulfed in flames.
Once the fire was extinguished, the teams found 82-year-old Harvey Mayers dead inside the residence.
The Minnesota fire chief is investigating the fire. No one else was injured in the fire.