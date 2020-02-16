Graham Westley resigns as head of Stevenage | Soccer news





Graham Westley has left his role as Stevenage manager

Graham Westley left his role as manager of Stevenage, with former player Alex Revell taking office for the last 12 games of the season.

Stevenage announced that Revell will assume the position of manager with Mark Sampson continuing in his role as coach of the first team.

The fighter club of League Two is stranded at the end of the table and remains seven points behind the safety after a 1-0 loss at home Saturday against Salford City.

President Phil Wallace said: "We are uncomfortable making another change as Graham has worked tirelessly for the club since the day he arrived, establishing procedures and providing new faces of good quality, but with six straight losses and a victory in 13 league games. , we are running out of time and we have to try something new.

"Alex knows the team, knows the strengths and weaknesses of the players and we hope that his energy, dedication and enthusiasm will spread to the boys and bring us the victories we need to survive."

"It's an investment of the administrative team we had before Graham arrived, but Revs has done it brilliantly and deserves his chance."