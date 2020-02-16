Governor Tim Walz proclaims "Grain Container Safety Week,quot; – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed the week of February 16, 2020 as the Grain Container Safety Week to raise awareness about the increase in accidents and deaths related to grain containers.

Grain deposit accidents can occur in and around grain storage deposits, especially when the grain flows, which can result in entrapment or asphyxiation, a statement said.

"I grieve with Minnesota families who have lost loved ones in these terrible accidents," Governor Walz said in a statement. "Agriculture is one of the most dangerous professions in the United States, but through awareness and education, we can work together to reduce the number of accidents, injuries and preventable deaths."

According to a statement, 10 people have died in accidents related to agriculture in Minnesota since June 2019.

And data from Purdue University show 307 reported cases of grain trapping between 2007 and 2015.

Image credit: Scott Olson, Getty Images