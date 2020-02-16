Google Chrome update: how to enable or disable Global Media Playback Control in Chrome

Google launched the Global Media Playback Control for Chrome last year and now, with the Chrome 79 update, the search engine giant has finally added this feature to the browser. The Global Media Playback Control allows users to control music playback in the browser. Suppose you want to write an article while watching a YouTube video and control playback without returning to the YouTube tab. That can be done using the new Global Media Playback Control in Chrome.

The Global Media Playback Control works on all websites such as Facebook, YouTube or any other site that offers video playback functionality. But the functionality differs from one website to another. For example, YouTube provides a complete user interface such as a mini player with a thumbnail, play / pause button and forward and backward button. But, Facebook only shows the play / pause button.



How to enable global media playback control

With Chrome 79, Global Media Playback Control is enabled by default. All you need to do is start playing a video in the browser and look for the "Music,quot; icon on the right side of the URL bar. Click on that to see the controls.

In case you can't see that button, here we show you how to activate it manually

one) Type chrome: // flags in the address bar



two) Now, type Global Media Playback Control in the search bar



3) Once the option appears, click on the box directly in front of it and choose the Activate option



Note that if the option is enabled by default, you may have to wait until you receive the Chrome 79 update for your browser. You can check the update manually by going to the Help section of the browser.



Touch the three horizontal dots and choose the Help option and choose the About Google Chrome option.