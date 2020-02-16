Tommy arrives at Up News Info this Thursday night when Edie Falco stars in the new Up News Info drama about a former high-ranking New York police officer who becomes the first Los Angeles police chief. The cast of Tommy It also has the talented actors Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Joseph Lyle Taylor and Vladimir Caamaño.

Abigail "Tommy,quot; Thomas, a true blue New Yorker, uses her unwavering honesty and hardball tactics to prevent social, political and national security problems from impeding the effective application of the law in Southland. Tommy enters his new job surrounded by his predecessor's staff, including Chief of Staff Donn Cooper, an intelligent cop with good instincts and the ability to be discreet; Blake Sullivan, the polished and confident press secretary who is eager to gain Tommy's trust; and Ken Rosey, an idealist speech writer and former lawyer.

Tommy also hires Abner Díaz, a smart transplant partner from New York, as part of his personal safety team. The person responsible for hiring Tommy is Mayor Buddy Gray, a charismatic politician whose goals and ambitions do not always align with Tommy's. Buddy trusts the political instincts of his vice mayor, Doug Dudik, a skilled operative with questionable morals who distrusts Tommy's growing influence.

Now that Tommy is in Los Angeles, he has a second chance to have a relationship with his adult daughter, Kate Jones, who still blames his mother for choosing a career instead of the family many years ago. Possessing the gift of a New Yorker for being tough and sarcastic while still being nice, Tommy has the conviction necessary to succeed as the first woman to lead the LAPD in his fight to keep citizens safe and crime at bay in the City of the Angels.

Be sure to watch the series premiere of Tommy Thursday night at 10:00 PM ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.