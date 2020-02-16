GM plans to withdraw from Australia, New Zealand and Thailand – Up News Info

DETROIT – General Motors says it is withdrawing from Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that do not produce adequate returns on investments.

The company said in a statement on Sunday that it will reduce the sales, engineering and design operations of its historic Holden brand in Australia and New Zealand in 2021.

He also plans to sell his Rayong factory in Thailand to Great Wall Motors in China and withdraw the Chevrolet brand from Thailand by the end of this year.

The executive director, Mary Barra, says the company wants to focus on the markets where it can generate strong returns. She says GM will support its employees and customers in the transition.

The company said it will reduce operations in all three countries to sell specialized niche vehicles. It will also make the same movement in Japan, Russia and Europe, where "we don't have a significant scale."

"We are looking for a niche presence selling profitable high-end imported vehicles backed by a modified GM structure," senior vice president of international operations, Julian Blissett, said in the statement.

GM said it will honor all warranties in the markets and will continue to provide service and parts. Local operations will also handle recalls and any security related issues, the company said.