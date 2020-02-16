GM plans to withdraw from Australia, New Zealand and Thailand – Up News Info

DETROIT – General Motors says it is withdrawing from Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that do not produce adequate returns on investments.

The company said in a statement on Sunday that it will reduce the sales, engineering and design operations of its historic Holden brand in Australia and New Zealand in 2021.

He also plans to sell his Rayong factory in Thailand to Great Wall Motors in China and withdraw the Chevrolet brand from Thailand by the end of this year.

