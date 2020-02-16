Genesis Invitational: Tiger Woods finishes last in Riviera | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML56f0443c23c19463c59ff6619d3cbb2c11% %MINIFYHTML56f0443c23c19463c59ff6619d3cbb2c12%





Tiger Woods made seven bogeys and a double bogey during his final round

%MINIFYHTML56f0443c23c19463c59ff6619d3cbb2c13% %MINIFYHTML56f0443c23c19463c59ff6619d3cbb2c14%

The host of the tournament, Tiger Woods, refused to be too depressed by his performance in the Genesis Invitational, despite having finished the last of the players who made the cut.

%MINIFYHTML56f0443c23c19463c59ff6619d3cbb2c15% %MINIFYHTML56f0443c23c19463c59ff6619d3cbb2c16% Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

The 15-time major champion recorded rounds of 76 and 77 during the weekend at Riviera Country Club to end the week with 11 strokes and 22 blows drifting from champion Adam Scott.

The disappointing two final rounds of Woods saw him finish in the bottom of the 68 players who advanced to the weekend, only the second time in his career that has happened, although the former world No. 1 was not too worried at Evaluate your display.

Woods was looking for a first victory in his career in Riviera and the historic victory of the 83rd PGA Tour

"I think this part of my career didn't really exist a few years ago," said Woods. "Being able to do that (play competitively) no matter what I shoot, it's still disappointing, it's still frustrating, I'm still a bit annoying."

"I also see it from a perspective that I didn't do most of my career, that I have the opportunity to play on the road. A few years ago, that was not the case."

0:47 Tiger Woods recovered from a poor chip that stood up again to make a birdie from the bunker in par 5 17 during the final round Tiger Woods recovered from a poor chip that stood up again to make a birdie from the bunker in par 5 17 during the final round

"Unfortunately, I've been in this position many times. I kept fighting hole by hole, shot by shot and trying to make some little birds, which I didn't do. I made an eagle, but that was it.

"I was out, it happens. I'm out and I had the opportunity to have the week off tomorrow and this week to do some preparation, some practice, some training, being at home and all the positive things."

PGA Tour Golf Live

Nine of the ten best players in the world presented at the event, organized by Woods, with 44 years of age believing that the inaugural year as an invitation-only tournament was a success.

"From the perspective of the tournament, it couldn't be better," Woods added. "We had perfect weather, people came out and supported this event.

Woods handed the trophy to Adam Scott after his two-shot victory.

"Our elevation, as part of the new invitation state, looks at the players who came out and supported this event that was played this week, we could not have asked for a more dreamy scenario. The golf course was fantastic. Everything could have been better since that side. "