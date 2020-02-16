Genesis Invitational: Adam Scott wins two-stroke victory in Riviera | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML6a6d1dc4ea525709c2c7b7a70664484911% %MINIFYHTML6a6d1dc4ea525709c2c7b7a70664484912%





Adam Scott emerged victorious in California

Adam Scott claimed a two-stroke victory at the Genesis Invitational, as Rory McIlroy's challenge vanished on the last day in California.

Scott recovered from dropping three shots on a two-hole stretch at the beginning of his round to register a less than 70 at the Riviera Country Club and secure a first victory on the PGA Tour since 2016.

The Australian finished the week with 11 minors and two less than Sung Kang, Scott Brown and Matt Kuchar, with world No. 1 Rory McIlroy a new blow after a final round 73.

McIlroy finished as part of a five-way tie for fifth place

More to follow …