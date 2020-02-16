Garza scores 24 points; No. 21 Iowa beats Minnesota 58-55 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML226c00886a291ad39861a0b7c369905511% %MINIFYHTML226c00886a291ad39861a0b7c369905512%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Luka Garza scored 24 points and Ryan Kreiner added 10 points and No. 21 Iowa returned to beat the Minnesota Gophers 58-55 on Sunday.

Daniel Oturu of Minnesota missed the front of a one-and-one free throw attempt with the opportunity to tie the game with 3.8 seconds remaining and the Hawkeyes (18-8, 9-6) came out with a rare victory on the road in The Big Ten

Iowa lost eight points with 5:25 remaining, but finished the game in an 11-0 run. The Gophers had five of their 13 turnovers during the final leg.

Oturu scored 15 points and Marcus Carr added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota. Gabe Kalscheur 12, but the Gophers (12-12, 6-8) lost for the fourth time in five games.

Garza was in trouble for fouls at all times. But Kreiner, just in his fourth start of the year with CJ Frederick with an ankle injury, and Connor McCaffrey helped Iowa return. McCaffrey scored his six points in the second half.

Bakari Evelyn hit a pair of free throws with 1:15 remaining to give the Hawkeyes a 57-55 lead, the first since leading 21-20 in the first half. The 58 points are the lowest total of the season for Iowa.

IMPLICATIONS OF THE SURVEY

Iowa should stay classified after going 1-1 on the road during the week. While No. 23 Creighton won twice, even against No. 10 Seton Hall, No. 22 Illinois lost twice. Texas Tech at No. 24 and No. 25 LSU lost their only games of the week.

BIG TABLE

Iowa: Road victories in the Big Ten are hard to come by and the Hawkeyes increased their position in the NCAA. They started on the 30th in the NCAA NET classification, the main tool used to determine the NCAA brackets and obtained their sixth Quad 1 victory of the season on the road against Minnesota, ranked 40th in the NET classification.

Minnesota: The Gophers lost a great opportunity to increase their tournament credentials and run out of time to get more impressive victories. Minnesota lost its second home game in Big Ten and now may need to beat Maryland at home on February 26 or Wisconsin or Indiana on the road.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Iowa returns home for a game against Ohio State on Thursday night. The Hawkeyes then return to the road in the state of Michigan on February 25.

Minnesota will seek to strengthen its position in the tournament with another home game on Wednesday against Indiana.

