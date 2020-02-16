French riot police & # 39; spray tear gas & # 39; on the faces of activists sitting in the rebellion of extinction

French riot police today face an investigation for spraying tear gas to peaceful protesters of the Extinction Rebellion.

Shocking images show members of the environmental protection group sitting still on the floor while brutally spraying large amounts of unbearable gas in their eyes.

The filmed attack took place in the Alpine city of Chambery, where the environmental group was blocking the entrance of the local airport this morning.

"Several of us were sitting peacefully on the ground asking for the airport to close due to the environmental damage it causes," said one protester.

& # 39; The riot police appeared, and one of them took out a can of tear gas and began attacking us with it.

& # 39; He acted as if he were a pest controller spraying insects. That was disgusting. People got very sick, complaining about skin burns, eye problems and breathing difficulties. Since then we have complained to the police that they said there will be an investigation & # 39 ;.

Extinction Rebellion posted a video of Chambery's fumigation on his social media account. There were no immediate comments from the CRS.

It was a repetition of an incident in Paris last June when the police of the same unit, the Republican Security Companies (CRS), again used chemical agents in the protests of the Rebellion of Extinction.

CRS members used the controversial aerosol cans on the Sully Bridge, near Notre Dame Cathedral.

The Paris prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation for "intentional violence by a person with public authority."

Last March, French security forces also admitted using a chemical weapon of "last resort,quot; against Paris protesters for the first time.

The video posted online showed the debilitating substance that came out of the gendarmerie's armed cars near the Champs Elysees.

It was used against Yellow Vest protesters calling for the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron.

Extinction Rebellion posted a video of Chambery's fumigation on his social media account. This tweet says: & # 39; Call to join us to support our brave rebels! The Chambery airport lock is still ongoing!

The harmful high-density product contained the same power as 200 tear gas grenades and was designed to knock people out indiscriminately in an emergency.

But he raised questions among civic rights groups, as well as monitoring organizations, including the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons based in The Hague, of which France is a member.

Tear gas is classified as a chemical weapon, and is actually prohibited in war zones, according to international agreements.

In Britain, the use of tear gas is very restricted and is never used indiscriminately against the crowds that contain men, women and children, as is the case in France.