Frank Lampard: Chelsea's victory will not end with the hopes of the Manchester United Champions League | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML91436e97317932330c5128d9f68ea38411% %MINIFYHTML91436e97317932330c5128d9f68ea38412%

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United on Monday night football starting at 7 p.m. in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 8 p.m.





%MINIFYHTML91436e97317932330c5128d9f68ea38413% %MINIFYHTML91436e97317932330c5128d9f68ea38414% Frank Lampard's team has the opportunity to consolidate fourth place with a victory over Manchester United

%MINIFYHTML91436e97317932330c5128d9f68ea38415% %MINIFYHTML91436e97317932330c5128d9f68ea38416%

Frank Lampard has refused to accept that Chelsea can end the aspirations of the Manchester United Champions League on Monday night.

Chelsea, fourth ranked, can open a nine-point lead in the Premier League over United's ninth place with the victory at Stamford Bridge, live Sky Sports

But even that considerable advantage would not be enough for Blues chief Lampard to believe that United would be out of the top four.

When asked if United's four hopes would end the loss on Monday, Lampard said: "No, not with nine points. Not at this time with the amount of points to play and the way the Premier League is, certainly do not. "

Sheffield United, Wolves and Everton sit between Chelsea and United at the table, and Lampard admits that the growing financial power of the Premier League has altered the equation of the first four.

Lampard wants Chelsea to reverse the opening day's loss to Manchester United

"It's harder, in terms of accumulating points as you can see," said Lampard. "It's just a slight change from the Premier League, teams can now invest a lot of money."

"Teams can ascend to the Premier League and spend £ 100 million and that does not guarantee success.

"That is the kind of challenge we are talking about, but the challenges are a good thing and it is a challenge for us."

When asked if he discussed the scenarios of the league table with his players, Lampard continued: "I would do it at certain times, I don't think you should talk too much about it, because you end up with your eyes everywhere, above and below. table,quot;. and around you

"And we can only affect ourselves first of all. But I don't think it's the worst motivational tool for everyone to really understand the situation."

0:36 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says that a result in the top four would be a great achievement for Frank Lampard in his first season in charge of Chelsea Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says that a result in the top four would be a great achievement for Frank Lampard in his first season in charge of Chelsea

"Because I have a deep pride in wanting to get fourth place, and I remember having him as a player, we were fighting for first and second place for a good period when I was here and that's how you should be."

"So I don't mind referring to that to the players, sometimes I look at the league table two or three times a day. You can get obsessed with that, but that's for me.

"For the players, I think reminding them sometimes is fine, it's a good tool."

United beat Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford to open the season, but since then fortunes on both sides have reversed.

Chelsea vs Man Utd Live

Chelsea has the opportunity to consolidate the fourth place with a victory over United, with Lampard anxious for his men to demonstrate their rapid development since the opening day crash.

When asked about the defeat at United, Lampard said: "It was a surprise probably for watching the performance. It was not a 4-0 game. He would be the first to criticize me or us."

"And then I was honest with the players, I said & # 39; it's not a 4-0, but let's not get away from the small details that made it 4-0. But don't take this as a big kick in the teeth, because it shouldn't be in performance & # 39 ;.

"And then, four days later, they came face to face with the best in the country this season for a mile, and possibly they could or should have gone and win the Super Cup."

The console of his teammates, Tammy Abraham, after having failed the decisive penalty in the UEFA Super Cup.

"So I didn't find it as a real seminal moment or a great & # 39; wow, we lost 4-0 & # 39 ;.

"I didn't feel well that day and it would be great to correct it on Monday. But at the same time I didn't take it as something very painful."

"I saw enough in that game, and I saw more in the Super Cup."

"After the Super Cup it was horrible to lose again, but I told the players that we had enough to have a successful season."