Former Tarrant County Boy Scout teacher arrested for allegation of indecency with a child – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A former head of Boy Scout scouts in Tarrant County was arrested Thursday on an indictment of indecency with a child.

Brett Hall, sixty, was a 2006-2013 scout with troops 205 and 214 from Tarrant County, said the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the accusation does not involve a child in Boy Scouts, but the nature and facts of the case "worry the additional victims."

Since then, Boy Scouts of America has published the following statement:

“We are shocked and disgusted by this described behavior, which is reprehensible and goes against everything that Boy Scouts of America (BSA) defends. While this incident is not related to the Scout Movement and Mr. Hall has not registered as a BSA volunteer for several years, upon hearing these reports, we take immediate steps to prohibit any future participation in our programs. Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of children in our Scouting programs: it is our top priority. The BSA has a multi-level safeguards process informed by experts, which includes the following, all of which acts as a barrier to abuse: a leadership policy that requires at least two adults trained in youth protection to be present with youth in at all times and prohibits one-on-one situations where adults would interact alone with children, either in person, online or by text message; an exhaustive selection process for adult leaders and staff that includes criminal background checks and immediate mandatory notification of any allegations or suspected abuse. "

You can contact the BSA at 1-844-SCOUTS1 or [email protected] for those seeking advice or help needed to report suspected abuse or inappropriate behavior.