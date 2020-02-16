Former Derby player Craig Ramage was fired by the BBC after "unacceptable,quot; comments | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLbbb17ad279c8c20f2dcf432feeaf482411% %MINIFYHTMLbbb17ad279c8c20f2dcf432feeaf482412%





Max Lowe criticized comments made by former Derby player Craig Ramage

%MINIFYHTMLbbb17ad279c8c20f2dcf432feeaf482413% %MINIFYHTMLbbb17ad279c8c20f2dcf432feeaf482414%

Former Derby player Craig Ramage was fired by the BBC after "totally unacceptable,quot; comments he made about black club players.

%MINIFYHTMLbbb17ad279c8c20f2dcf432feeaf482415% %MINIFYHTMLbbb17ad279c8c20f2dcf432feeaf482416%

The former Derby Ramage midfielder criticized the "young blacks,quot; of the club and said they needed to "take down a couple or two,quot; after the Rams drew 1-1 against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Speaking in BBC Radio Derby & # 39; s Sportscene Podcast, Ramage said: "When I look at and look at certain players, their body language, their posture, the way they act, you just feel, & # 39; whoa, wait a minute, you need to tear down a peg or two & # 39 ;.

"So I would probably say that about all young blacks."

Derby's left back, Max Lowe, spoke on social media against comments made by radio expert Ramage, which were later removed from the podcast.

A BBC spokesman said: "These were completely unacceptable comments and we will no longer be working with Craig."

Derby previously issued a statement condemning his former player's comments and said "they are shoulder to shoulder, together as one with all our players."

He said: "Derby County Football Club is aware of comments made by a BBC employee after yesterday's game against Huddersfield Town, specifically aimed at a section of our young players.

"We have been in contact with the BBC throughout the day and stress that we do not tolerate any form of discrimination in any way."

"We take comments like these very seriously, we don't tolerate them, and we are shoulder to shoulder, together as one with all our players."

Ramage issued a "sincere apology,quot; for his "totally inappropriate,quot; words on Sunday night.

Ramage posted on Twitter: "I want to apologize unreservedly for a comment I made after yesterday's game. What I said was totally inappropriate and unintentional. Race is irrelevant to the issues I was discussing and I

I deeply regret what I said. I sincerely hope that the players accept my apologies.

"I would like to reiterate my sincere apology not only to the players but also to the fans who have listened to me during the last seven years and also to those who have followed me throughout my career. I would like to reinforce that this error in no way reflects my personal views. "

Lowe, who was an unused substitute against Huddersfield, wrote in Instagram: "When I was a young black footballer who was making his way into the game, I was surprised by the comments of one of the analysts of the BBC Radio Derby Sportscene after our 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

"With the support of the people around me, and after reading today that Raheem Sterling will lead an anti-racist and anti-discriminatory task force on behalf of players of all backgrounds, I have decided to speak on behalf of black footballers in Condado de Derby

"Racial ignorance, stereotypes and intolerance negatively affect the image of impressionable young soccer players and create an unnecessary division in society.

"I am also disappointed that a public service broadcaster has not intervened to ask the analyst to explain his reasoning or to distance himself from these archaic thoughts."

"This was broadcast at the same time that BBC Derby is promoting a 27-minute feature film with former Rams defender Charlie Palmer about the difficulties he faced when he was a young black footballer in the 1980s.

"As a professional footballer in an ambitious high-profile championship club, I know that my performances will be examined and I have no problem with that, but I don't think it's acceptable for me and my teammate Jayden Bogle to be judged by the color of Our skin.

"Thank you for taking your time to read this, in a world where you can be anything, be kind."