Format of the NBA Game of Stars, explained: What you should know about the new 2020 rules, tribute to Kobe Bryant

Unlike previous versions of the NBA All-Star Game, each quarter will be important in this year's contest.
When captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet for the 2020 All-Star Game on Sunday (8 p.m. ET, TNT), their teams could be bringing a little more intensity than usual. With a new format, the league hopes to increase the level of competition and offer fans a more exciting display.
How will the All-Star Game be developed? Here is a breakdown of the 2020 format so you can avoid any confusion during the live broadcast.
Format of the NBA 2020 All-Star Game, explained
What are the notable changes in the Star Game rules?
Team Giannis and Team LeBron will compete to win each of the first three quarters of the game. Those quarters will be the standard 12 minutes, but they start with a score of 0-0. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the game clock will turn off and a final target score will be established based on the cumulative score of the leading team during the first three quarters. That objective score will be the total score of the leading team plus 24 points.
Once the target score is finalized, Team Giannis and Team LeBron will play the fourth untimed quarter, and the first team to reach the target score will win the game.
Can you give me an example of how the All-Star format works?
Insurance!
If the accumulated score in three quarters is 100-95 in favor of Team LeBron, the target score would be 124. Team LeBron would only need to score 24 points to win, while Team Giannis would need to score 29 points. The results of the previous three quarters are simply based on the individual scores of those quarters.
How does the Star Game honor Kobe Bryant?
The NBA decided to incorporate 24 points in the target score to honor Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26. The 18-time All-Star led No. 24 from the 2006-07 season to 2015-16.
Why is it important to win every quarter?
The winner of each of the first three quarters will receive $ 100,000 (a total of $ 300,000) for a community organization based in Chicago. The overall winning team will win $ 200,000.
OK, what about the ties?
If the first or second quarter ends in a draw, the charity money for that quarter will be transferred to the next quarter. If the third quarter ends in a draw, the charity money will be added to the total for the winner of the game.
Will the NBA use this All-Star format in the future?
The league has not published an official statement about the status of the All-Star Game beyond 2020.
NBA All-Star rosters 2020
Team LeBron
|Collect
|Player
|Equipment
|one)
|Anthony Davis *
|Lakers
|two)
|Kawhi Leonard *
|Scissors
|3)
|Luka Doncic *
|Mavericks
|4)
|James Harden *
|Rocket
|5)
|Damian Lillard **
|Trail Blazers
|6)
|Ben Simmons
|76ers
|7)
|Nikola Jokic
|Nuggets
|8)
|Jayson Tatum
|Celts
|9)
|Chris Paul
|Thunder
|10)
|Russell Westbrook
|Rocket
|eleven)
|Domantas Sabonis
|Pacers
|–
|Devin Booker **
|Suns
* All-Star starters
** Booker named injury replacement for Lillard
Team Giannis
|Collect
|Player
|Equipment
|one)
|Joel Embiid *
|76ers
|two)
|Pascal Siakam *
|Raptors
|3)
|Kemba Walker *
|Celts
|4)
|Bring Young *
|Hawks
|5)
|Khris Middleton
|Dollars
|6)
|Bam Adebayo
|Hot
|7)
|Rudy Gobert
|Jazz
|8)
|Jimmy Butler
|Hot
|9)
|Kyle Lowry
|Raptors
|10)
|Brandon Ingram
|Pelicans
|eleven)
|Donovan Mitchell
|Jazz
* All-Star starters
Complete Order of the 2020 NBA Star Draft
|Collect
|Player
|Equipment
|one)
|Anthony Davis
|Lakers
|two)
|Joel Embiid
|76ers
|3)
|Kawhi Leonard
|Scissors
|4)
|Pascal Siakam
|Raptors
|5)
|Luka Doncic
|Mavericks
|6)
|Kemba walker
|Celts
|7)
|James harden
|Rocket
|8)
|Bring young
|Hawks
|9)
|Khris Middleton
|Dollars
|10)
|Damian Lillard **
|Trail Blazers
|eleven)
|Bam Adebayo
|Hot
|12)
|Ben Simmons
|76ers
|13)
|Rudy Gobert
|Jazz
|14)
|Nikola Jokic
|Nuggets
|fifteen.
|Jimmy Butler
|Hot
|sixteen.
|Jayson Tatum
|Celts
|17)
|Kyle Lowry
|Raptors
|18)
|Chris Paul
|Thunder
|19)
|Brandon Ingram
|Pelicans
|twenty)
|Russell Westbrook
|Rocket
|twenty-one)
|Donovan Mitchell
|Jazz
|22)
|Domantas Sabonis
|Pacers
|–
|Devin Booker **
|Suns
** Booker named injury replacement for Lillard