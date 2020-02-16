Forest Lake Fire Department rescues 3 dogs from a burning house – Up News Info

Three dogs were rescued from a burning house in Forest Lake on Saturday night, according to the Forest Lake Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 7 p.m. to a report of a fire structure.

According to the fire department, there were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire, but there were three dogs inside. The three animals were rescued.

%MINIFYHTML9826231dfeebe8750ce96def46dc355611% %MINIFYHTML9826231dfeebe8750ce96def46dc355612%

Authorities say the dogs were in good condition and were transported to a veterinarian for a more detailed examination. The fire department has not received an update on their condition.

The house and garage suffered major damage from fire, smoke and water.

There are no additional details available at this time.