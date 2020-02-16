Floyd Mayweather addresses the 2014 alteration with T.I that was supposedly about Tiny

%MINIFYHTML6892c7cbd5a120aa461c2b8b3e9c410711% %MINIFYHTML6892c7cbd5a120aa461c2b8b3e9c410712%

Chile, Floyd Mayweather is breaking an old can of words with a hot version of his altercation with T.I. in a recent episode of Drink Champs.

NORE asked Floyd about the 2014 fight in Las Vegas that was supposedly about T.I.'s wife, Tiny.

"Mine is this, I just tell men like this:" If you feel your wife is a trophy, she should be home on the shelf. Point, "Floyd explained to a bewildered NORE.

Floyd implied that T.I. He allegedly threatened to say he would "stop,quot; Floyd. In the interview, Floyd alleged that T.I. He was a hypocrite and many times in the interview he referred to him by his first name, Clifford.

He noted that TIP released a diss song that talked about "f *** that n ****", which he felt goes against the black empowerment character of T.I.

Floyd also implied that he would not fight T.I. because they pay him a big bank to "fuck his hands,quot;.

He finished the segment in T.I. suggesting that he should have checked Tiny instead of confronting him.

Roommates, what do you think of what Floyd Mayweather said? Let us know!