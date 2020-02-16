Flower Mound Marcus, golf coach Kerry Gabel, fights stage 4 kidney cancer – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

See Keith Russell's report tonight at 10:30 p.m. It will be published here after it is transmitted.

FLOWER FUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Flower Mound Marcus High School golf coach Kerry Gabel remembers it as if it were yesterday.

In February 2016, I was constantly tired and losing weight drastically.

He believed that it was due to the stress of his repeated trips to New Mexico to visit his mother, who would soon die.

Fast forward to September of that year, Gabel learned that he had kidney cancer.

That led to the removal of a kidney, but the cancer had already spread to his lungs.

He says that what keeps him going is his faith and being positive for his family.

His wife Jessica, a special education teacher at Marcus High School, says the strength he has shown is incredible.

On the contrary, he says that she has been his rock.

Gabel's two daughters attend Marcus High School.

Kyndle plays in the freshman basketball team, while Kamri is a sophomore in the college team's golf team.

Both say they will always be there for their father, and he has promised them that he will "beat this."

Coach Gabel says he has much more to achieve and will not go anywhere soon.

His last four scans showed no growth or tumors were reduced.

As he continues his battle, Kerry can be sure that the entire community is behind him.

Basketball programs for girls and boys at Marcus High School have started a GoFundMe page to help with ongoing medical bills.