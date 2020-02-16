Flagler / Hi-Plains is victorious over Deer Trail, 48-37 – Up News Info

Flagler / Hi-Plains beat Deer Trail Eagles by a score of 48-37 on Saturday.

Deer Trail will be the host of Burlington, while Flagler / Hi-Plains will travel to play Bethune.

No team or player statistics have been reported for this contest.

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.