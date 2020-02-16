Five dead remembered on the first anniversary of the mass shooting in Aurora – Up News Info Chicago

Five people who died in a mass shooting in Aurora will be remembered on Saturday one year after the attack.

The flags will fly at half-mast in the western suburb in memory of Russel Beyer, Vincente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard and Trevor Wehner, who died in the shooting at the Henry Pratt Company.

The shooter was his co-worker who had lost his job.

Five Aurora cops were also injured.

"During this past year we have almost healed ourselves of the physical injuries in which our officers suffered, but there are many emotional wounds and burdens that our first lifeguards carry with them," said Kristen Ziman, Aurora Police Chief.

Police on the scene participated in a gunfight with the gunman. Then he was shot and killed.