Firefighters stop the fire of 2 alarms at their home in Daly City – Up News Info San Francisco

DALY CITY (Up News Info SF) – Firefighters of the North County Fire Authority around 10:15 p.m. On Saturday he shot down a two-alarm fire in a house at 1137 Hanover St. near Crocker Avenue in the northeast corner of Daly City, firefighters said.

The fire was first reported at 9:17 p.m. On Saturday, it caused serious damage to the main section of the house, firefighters said.

The North County Fire Authority, which provides fire protection in Brisbane, Daly City and Pacifica, has asked the public to avoid that area "for the next few hours."

There was no immediate news about the injuries, and there was no more information available about the fire.

