Firefighter hospitalized after debris fell on him while fighting the fire in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A firefighter was hospitalized after debris fell on him while teams fought a fire in northwest Dallas on Friday morning, authorities said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a fire in an empty one-story building in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane around 1:50 a.m. There was no one inside the building at the time, but the flames roared when firefighters arrived. .

While the fire was extinguishing, authorities said a firefighter was hit by the falling debris.

A witness captured the moment when part of the roof of the building collapsed and fell on the fireman. He was able to get out of the rubble on his own.

Dallas Fire-Rescue identified the injured firefighter as Captain Ronald J. Janek.

He is expected to be well, after suffering significant injuries to his back, foot and some minor burns to his neck; all of which are not life threatening.

“Although the Captain is in stable condition, he has a long road to recovery. He has received several visits from his friends and coworkers, and he has several family members, including his wife, children, brothers and parents, by his side when his recovery begins, ”DFR said in a press release.

Captain Janek has been with the department for 28 years and works at Fire Station 19, as part of the Department's Urban Search and Rescue team.

"On behalf of your entire family, you want to thank everyone who expressed their concerns and sent good wishes, after watching the video of the morning news coverage collapse," DFR said.